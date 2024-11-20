REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Settlement Conference Scheduled in Reinsurers’ $2M Reinsurance Action


November 20, 2024


TOLEDO, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has proposed a date for a settlement conference in a lawsuit filed by three reinsurers seeking reimbursement from an aircraft maintenance company after paying $2 million in claims arising from a 2019 deadly plane crash.

Judge Jack Zouhary of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio scheduled the conference for Dec. 5, noting that at the conclusion of a Nov. 13 summary judgment hearing, counsel indicated that additional settlement discussions may be beneficial.

The reinsurers, Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty SE, International General Insurance Co. (UK) LTD., HDI Global SE …

