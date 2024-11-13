Antares Re Files Amended Complaint Against General Agent in Texas Reinsurance Case

FORT WORTH, Texas — Antares Reinsurance Co. has filed an amended complaint in its Texas federal lawsuit accusing general agent National Transportation Associates (NTA) of conspiring to under-reserve losses and loss adjustment expenses to avoid triggering reductions to its commissions.

The Nov. 8 pleading, filed before Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, adds NTA Underwriters LLC as a defendant.

Antares also removed the dismissed claims for breach of contract – specific performance, fraudulent misrepresentation and fraud. In addition, the amended pleading specifies that Antares is seeking an award of attorney’s fees and …