REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Parties in Gold Mine Breakdown Coverage Action Ordered to File Joint Report as to Arbitration


November 11, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Amended Complaint
  • Answer


NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has ordered the parties in a dispute over $200 million in coverage for a mechanical breakdown at a West African gold mine to file a joint report regarding possible arbitration of the issues, including the question of whether the defendants are the plaintiff’s direct insurers or reinsurers.

Judge Margaret M. Garnett of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York told the parties to apprise her of the status of discussions regarding a potential consent to arbitration.

According to a Sept. 23 amended complaint, Newmont Corp. experienced losses caused …

FIRM NAMES
  • Cohen Ziffer Frenchman & McKenna LLP
  • Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS