REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Plaintiff in Coverage Action Urges Federal Judge to Compel Production of Reinsurance Info


November 5, 2024


PADUCHA, Ky. — The plaintiff in a pollution coverage action is urging a Kentucky federal judge to compel an insurer and its reinsurer to produce claims handling procedures and reinsurance documents and communications, arguing that they are relevant to the existence and determination of coverage.

In a Nov. 4 reply filed before Judge Claria H. Boom of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, CC Metals and Alloys LLC (CCMA) refutes AIG Specialty Insurance Co. and Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd.’s objection that the information is irrelevant and/or privileged.

CCMA produces and supplies ferrosilicon alloys used in the …

FIRM NAMES
  • Barnes & Thornburg
  • Goldberg & Simpson LLC
  • Husch Blackwell LLP
  • Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird LLP

