Reinsurers Seek Arbitration of Dispute Over Asbestos Bodily Injury Claims


October 22, 2024


LOS ANGELES - A group of London reinsurers have asked a federal judge to compel arbitration of an insurer’s demand for contribution toward asbestos bodily injury claims levied against Kaiser Cement & Gypsum, arguing that the reinsurance treaty’s arbitration provision applies to the entire dispute.

In an Oct. 18 motion filed before Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., the reinsurers, including Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London, argue that Truck Insurance Exchange has improperly attempted to “dissect the dispute into sub-issues” to avoid arbitration.

Truck issued a series of general liability insurance policies to Kaiser. By the early 1980s, individuals alleging bodily injuries …

