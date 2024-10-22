Reinsurers Seek Arbitration of Dispute Over Asbestos Bodily Injury Claims
October 22, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Motion to Compel
- Truck's Amended Complaint
LOS ANGELES - A group of London reinsurers have asked a federal judge to compel arbitration of an insurer’s demand for contribution toward asbestos bodily injury claims levied against Kaiser Cement & Gypsum, arguing that the reinsurance treaty’s arbitration provision applies to the entire dispute.
In an Oct. 18 motion filed before Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., the reinsurers, including Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London, argue that Truck Insurance Exchange has improperly attempted to “dissect the dispute into sub-issues” to avoid arbitration.
Truck issued a series of general liability insurance policies to Kaiser. By the early 1980s, individuals alleging bodily injuries …
FIRM NAMES
- BatesCarey LLP
- Day Pitney LLP
- SJL Law LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
MORE DETAILS