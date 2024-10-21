Reinsurer Demands Reimbursement from Services Company for Data Breach

HARTFORD, Conn. — A reinsurer has sued an administrative services company in Connecticut federal court, demanding reimbursement for expenses stemming from a June 2023 data breach that potentially exposed the personal and sensitive information of life insurance policyholders.

In an Oct. 15 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, RGA Reinsurance Co. alleges that Alliance-One Services Inc. has a duty to reimburse it under the parties’ service agreement, which requires Alliance-One to indemnify RGA for damages attributable to Alliance-One’s breach of any representation or warranty.

Under the agreement, Alliance-One agreed to perform certain administrative …