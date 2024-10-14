REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Aircraft Maintenance Co. Says Reinsurers’ $2M Reimbursement Action Untimely


October 14, 2024


TOLEDO, Ohio — An aircraft maintenance company has moved for summary judgment in a lawsuit filed by three reinsurers seeking reimbursement after paying $2 million in claims arising from a 2019 deadly plane crash, arguing that the claims are untimely under the “limitation of liability” in its terms of service.

In a Sept. 27 motion filed before Judge Jack Zouhary of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Turbine Standard Ltd. argues that the reinsurers are bound by the terms of service, which shortened the statute of limitations to one year from the “date of completion of …

