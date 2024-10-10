'Waiver of the Right to Arbitration Without Prejudice,' by Robert M. Hall

[Mr. Hall is a former law firm partner, a former insurance and reinsurance company executive and acts as expert witness and arbitrator of insurance and reinsurance disputes. He is certified as an arbitrator and umpire by ARIAS-US and is veteran of over 200 arbitration panels. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of his clients. Copyright 2024 by the author. Other articles by Mr. Hall can be found on his website: robertmhalladr.com. Copyright by the author 2024.]

I. Introduction

By some accounts, the case which first injected prejudice …