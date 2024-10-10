Parties Battle Over Remand of Sex Abuse Reinsurance Coverage Action

LOS ANGELES — A federal judge has is considering whether to remand a lawsuit filed against a California joint powers authority against Munich Reinsurance Co., accusing the reinsurer of wrongly refusing to pay relating to four underlying sexual abuse lawsuits filed against member school districts.

On Oct. 9, Judge Mark C. Scarsi of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Los Angeles also ordered counsel for Alliance of Schools for Cooperative Insurance Programs (ASCIP), Robert Feldhake of Feldhake Law Firm, to show cause why he should not be sanctioned for his failure to appear at the motion hearing. …