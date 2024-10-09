REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Judge Asked to Remand Complaint Against Foreign Reinsurers to N.J. State Court


October 9, 2024


NEWARK, N.J. — A policyholder is urging a New Jersey federal judge to remand its lawsuit against group of foreign reinsurers in which it demands contribution toward the settlement of an underlying malpractice action brought against an accounting firm and its insurer.

In a Sept. 30 reply brief filed before Judge Claire C. Cecchi of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, the estate of Carl L. Austin argues that the reinsurers cannot prove there is an agreement to arbitrate the dispute, and that other arbitration agreements do not provide federal jurisdiction in this case.

