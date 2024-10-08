REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Insurance Agent Seeks Dismissal of Amended Pleading in $1.65 Million Reinsurance Case


October 8, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Genesis Management & Insurance Services Co. has moved to dismiss a second amended complaint in which it is accused of wrongly refusing to pay $1.65 million in billings submitted by the Alabama Self-Insured Workers Compensation fund, arguing that it is not an insurer and is not a party to the contracts at issue.

In a Sept. 18 motion filed before Chief Judge Emily C. Marks of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, Genesis says it merely handles claims on behalf of co-defendants General Reinsurance Corp. (GRC) and Genesis Insurance Co. (GIC) and has …

FIRM NAMES
  • Ely & Isenberg LLC
  • Fields Howell LLP
  • Musick Peeler & Garrett

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS