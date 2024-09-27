Reinsurer Denied Judgment on Pleadings in Sexual Abuse Coverage Action

SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has Munich Reinsurance America Inc. judgment on the pleadings in a case in which a risk management pool seeks reinsurance coverage for sexual abuse claims filed against one of its member school districts, ruling that all of the claims at issue, even those that are not based on allegations of sexual abuse, are potentially covered.

On Sept. 26, Judge Lauren King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington explained that the sexual abuse aggregation provision in the reinsured coverage agreements cover “all claims based on or arising out of sexual …