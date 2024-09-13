Managing General Agent Responds to Claims in Texas Federal Reinsurance Case
September 13, 2024
FORT WORTH, Texas — A managing general agent has fired back against a reinsurer’s allegations in a reinsurance coverage dispute involving a multi-million-dollar settlement of an underlying auto accident case, asserting several affirmative defenses, including lack of standing/privity of contract and failure to mitigate and/or contributory negligence.
In an Aug. 22 answer filed before Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Starwind Specialty Insurance Services LLC also argues that RenaissanceRe Europe AG’s claims are time-barred, and that they are barred, in whole or in part, by the doctrine of waiver, estoppel, unclean hands …
FIRM NAMES
- Herold & Sager
- Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP
- Quilling Selander Lownds Winslett & Moser
