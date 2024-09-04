REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

N.Y. Federal Judge Confirms $11.3 Million Reinsurance Arbitration Award


September 4, 2024


NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has granted Swiss Reinsurance America Corp.’s petition to confirm a final interim arbitration award requiring GO Re Inc. to pay it $11.3 million under a quota share retrocession agreement.

On Sept. 3, Judge Lewis L. Stanton of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York noted that Go Re Inc. did not respond to Swiss Re’s petition for confirmation of the Jan. 8 arbitration award, and that the deadline to respond has expired.

