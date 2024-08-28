Vehicle Service Contract Reinsurance Case Transferred to Ill. Federal Court

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has sent a reinsurance dispute between a Delaware captive insurer and an Illinois insurer to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, ruling that “the relevant considerations weigh heavily in favor of transfer.”

In an Aug. 27 order, Judge Tom Barber of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida found that “the locus of operative facts and governing law support litigating this case in an Illinois venue.”

“This action involves an Illinois reinsurance agreement, finalized in Illinois by an Illinois insurer, governed by Illinois law,” the judge …