Workers’ Comp Fund Seeks to Add Fraud Claims Against Reinsurers in $1.65M Action

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Self-Insured Workers Compensation Fund seeks to amend its complaint in a dispute involving $1.65 million in reinsurance billings to add claims for fraudulent suppression and fraudulent misrepresentation against two reinsurers.

In an Aug. 23 motion filed before Chief Judge Emily C. Marks of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, the Fund argues that adding the additional claims will not impact the pending motions to dismiss and will not prejudice defendants General Reinsurance Corp. (GRC) and General Insurance Co. (GIC).

“The parties are in the early stages of written discovery, and no …