Calif. School District Insurer Demands Coverage from Munich Re for Sex Abuse Actions

LOS ANGELES — A California joint powers authority has sued Munich Reinsurance Co., accusing it of wrongly refusing to pay claims under a casualty excess of loss reinsurance agreement relating to four underlying sexual abuse lawsuits filed against member school districts.

In a complaint removed to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Los Angeles on Aug. 7, Alliance of Schools for Cooperative Insurance Programs (ASCIP) asserts that coverage is available because the related incidents took place within the coverage period because they involved the same perpetrator

From February 2009 through May 2009, while teaching at Santa Ana …