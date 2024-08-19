Insurer Objects to Munich Re’s Bill of Costs in Ala. Reinsurance Dispute

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama municipal insurer has objected to Munich Reinsurance America Inc.’s bill of costs in a $1.9 million reinsurance dispute, arguing that it does not stablish that the claimed costs are necessary for a matter on which Munich Re is the prevailing party.

In an Aug. 9 filing in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. alternatively argues that the claimed costs “must be reduced to remove any and all costs attributable to claims on which Munich Re is not the prevailing party. Additionally, certain costs are not allowed.”