Breach of Contract Claim Survives in Texas Federal Reinsurance Case

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas federal judge has refused to dismiss a reinsurer’s breach of contract claim against a managing general agent in a reinsurance coverage dispute involving a multi-million-dollar settlement of an underlying auto accident case, ruling that the claim is not time-barred at this stage.

In an Aug. 8 order, Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas ruled that as of now, the claim is timely under the theory of continuing breach of contract.

In September 2017, RenaissanceRe Europe AG and Starwind Specialty Insurance Services LLC, formerly known as American …