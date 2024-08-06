JRG Re Asserts Affirmative Defenses to General Agent NTA’s Counterclaims
August 6, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Answer
FORT WORTH, Texas — JRG Reinsurance Co. has asserted several affirmative defenses to a general agent’s counterclaims for breach of contract, contribution and unjust enrichment in a lawsuit in which JRG accuses it of conspiring with a claims manager to under-reserve losses and loss adjustment expenses to avoid triggering reductions to their commissions.
In a July 29 answer filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, JRG Reinsurance Co. says the counterclaims are barred by National Transportation Associates Inc.’s breach of a 2017 reinsurance treaty. In addition, JRG says NTA’s counterclaims are barred by waiver because …
FIRM NAMES
- Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr
- Murphy Pearson Bradley & Feeney
- Parsons McEntire McCleary
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
MORE DETAILS