JRG Re Asserts Affirmative Defenses to General Agent NTA’s Counterclaims

FORT WORTH, Texas — JRG Reinsurance Co. has asserted several affirmative defenses to a general agent’s counterclaims for breach of contract, contribution and unjust enrichment in a lawsuit in which JRG accuses it of conspiring with a claims manager to under-reserve losses and loss adjustment expenses to avoid triggering reductions to their commissions.

In a July 29 answer filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, JRG Reinsurance Co. says the counterclaims are barred by National Transportation Associates Inc.’s breach of a 2017 reinsurance treaty. In addition, JRG says NTA’s counterclaims are barred by waiver because …