REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Argentina May Not Have Immunity Against Reinsurance-Related Judgments, D.C. Cir. Rules


August 5, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal appellate court has ruled that the Republic of Argentina may not be entitled to Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act immunity against an insurer’s efforts to enforce two judgments arising out of reinsurance agreements it entered into with an Argentinian insurer.

In a July 30 opinion, the District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals found that the FSIA’s arbitration and waiver exceptions could apply, and it remanded the action to a district court for further analysis and factfinding.

Beginning in 1979, Argentina, through its state-owned insurer Caja Nacional de Ahorro y Seguros, incurred debts under reinsurance contracts …

FIRM NAMES
  • Asmar Schor McKenna
  • Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

September 25, 2024 - Nashville, TN
Hutton Hotel

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference

September 27, 2024 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis

MORE DETAILS