Fortitude Re Denied Summary Judgment for Now in Ky. Federal Pollution Coverage Action

PADUCHA, Ky. — A Kentucky federal judge has denied Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd.’s motion for summary judgment in a pollution coverage action, citing a magistrate judge’s report and order advising that the parties agree that some of their discovery disputes could affect the motion.

On July 30, 2024, Judge Claria H. Boom of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky denied Fortitude Re’s motion without prejudice.

In its motion, Fortitude Re argues that it was never a party to the subject insurance policy, which was issued by its cedent American International Specialty Lines Insurance Co., and therefore …