Parties Reach Settlement in Hawaii Sex Abuse Reinsurance Coverage Action

HONOLULU — The parties in an action involving reinsurance coverage for sexual abuse claims told a Hawaii federal judge that they have reached a settlement and that the settlement documents are being circulated.

According to a recent filing, the parties informed Judge J. Michael Seabright of the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii of the settlement during a July 3 conference call. The judge scheduled a telephone conference for Sept. 17 to discuss a stipulation to dismiss.

Glens Falls Insurance Co. issued a liability policy to the Hawaiian Roman Catholic Church, which covered the period of June 1, …