N.Y. Reinsurance Dispute Involving Taliban-Seized Warehouse Dismissed for Lack of Jurisdiction

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has dismissed for lack of subject matter jurisdiction an action in which a government contractor accuses Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s of London of breaching a reinsurance contract by refusing to pay $41 million for losses relating to a Taliban-seized warehouse in Afghanistan.

In a July 10 order, Judge Cathy Seibel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled that because the amended complaint does not indicate the citizenship of each Lloyd’s Name comprising the syndicate subscribers, the plaintiff has failed to plead complete diversity.

