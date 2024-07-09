Zurich Ordered to Turn Over Reinsurance Communications in Vineyard Wildfire Coverage Dispute

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has ordered Zurich American Insurance Co. to produce its communications with reinsurers relating to policies issued to a vineyard owner, ruling they are relevant to a $430 million wildfire coverage dispute between Zurich and the policyholder.

In a July 8 order, Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found the communications provide a glimpse into Zurich’s state of mind when it valued and investigated the claims and allegedly unreasonably withheld payment.

JFW is “a family owned- business that owns and operates dozens of vineyards and …