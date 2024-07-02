Insurer Ordered to Produce Reinsurance Communications in Del. Coverage Dispute

WILMINGTON, Del. — A Delaware judge ruled that XL Specialty Insurance Co. must produce to The Cigna Group communications with its reinsurers regarding certain disputed policy terms in a dispute over insurance coverage for losses sustained by The Cigna Group in defending a civil investigative demand.

In a June 27 opinion, Judge Sheldon Rennie of the Delaware Superior Court ruled that the communications are relevant to XL’s interpretation and application of the policy language at issue in the coverage action.

Cigna offers Medicare Advantage health insurance plans through subsidiary Medicare Advantage organizations. Cigna bought excess errors and omissions insurance policies …