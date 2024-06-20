Special Master Issues Discovery Ruling in N.J. Federal Reinsurance Case

NEWARK, N.J. — A special master has determined that 46 documents produced in a New Jersey federal action in which The North River Insurance Co. and U.S. Fire Insurance Co. seek reinsurance coverage for their settlement of asbestos and silica exposure claims are not protected by the attorney-client privilege or work-product doctrine.

In a June 11 preliminary order, Honorable Mark Falk (Ret.) further concluded, following in camera review, that 25 documents concerning counsel’s communications and mental impressions regarding the litigation between the insurers and their insured, Mine Safety Appliances (MSA), are privileged, and that five documents may be redacted.

