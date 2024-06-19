N.Y. Federal Judge Confirms Reinsurance Arbitration Award

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has confirmed a final arbitration award in a reinsurance dispute between General Re Life Insurance Co. and its cedent, ruling that the statutory requirements for confirming the award have been met.

In a June 18 order, Judge Valerie Caproni of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York found no basis for modification or vacatur, adding that the cedent, American General Life Insurance Co., has not moved to vacate or modify the award.

Gen Re and American General were parties to a Yearly Renewable Term reinsurance agreement, which covered …