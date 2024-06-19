Reinsurer Appealing Ruling in Case Involving $8 Million Medical Claims Settlement

DALLAS — A reinsurer is appealing to the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals a ruling requiring it to pay Unified Life Insurance Co. a portion of an $8 million settlement of litigation involving unpaid medical claims.

The reinsurer, United States Fire Insurance Co., will challenge a March 29 decision in which Judge Rebecca Rutherford of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas ruled that it is obligated to pay its portion of the class settlement based on its agreement to pay a proportional share of Unified’s “Net Loss.”

Unified was reinsured under an “Xchange Benefits Short …