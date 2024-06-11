Commission Lawsuits Against General Agent NTA Consolidated in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas federal judge has consolidated three lawsuits filed by reinsurers against National Transportation Associates, in which they accuse the general agent of wrongly withholding millions of dollars in commissions that should have been turned over to the reinsurers.

In a June 3 order, Judge Mark T. Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas explained that consolidation is appropriate because “each case reveals common issues of law and fact.” The judge granted a motion by one of the plaintiffs, Antares Reinsurance Co.

The cases are Technology Ins. Co. v. National …