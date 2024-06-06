Amerisure Appealing Michigan Judge’s Collateral Estoppel Ruling to 6th Cir.

DETROIT – Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. is appealing a Michigan federal judge’s ruling that it is collaterally estopped from litigating a dispute over reinsurance coverage for defense costs with Swiss Reinsurance America Corp. because the issue was already decided in a previous arbitration with a different reinsurer.

Amerisure filed a notice of appeal to the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on May 30.

In the March 28 order, Judge Mark A. Goldsmith of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan agreed with Swiss Re that the issue was litigated in an arbitration between Amerisure and Allstate …