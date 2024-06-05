Chinese Reinsurers Seek Dismissal of Iowa Lawsuit for Lack of Jurisdiction

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two Chinese reinsurers have moved to dismiss for lack of personal jurisdiction an Iowa federal lawsuit accusing them of breaching several facultative reinsurance agreements by refusing to pay claims, arguing that service has not been perfected.

In a May 24 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, PICC Property and Casualty Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Branch, and PICC Property and Casualty Company Co. Ltd. argue that the methods used by the plaintiffs to serve the complaint are legally insufficient.

The plaintiffs — GuideOne Insurance Co. and GuideOne National Insurance Co. — …