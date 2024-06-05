Ill. Federal Judge Refuses to Certify Order for Appeal in Mine Subsidence Battle

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois federal judge has denied Union Pacific Railroad Co.’s request to certify for appeal a judgment dismissing certain of its claims in a case concerning mine subsidence claims acquired by a reinsurance fund that may be the basis for a subrogation claim against the railroad.

On June 4, Judge Sue Myerscough of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois explained that certification would split the case into two separate cases, placing an additional and unneeded burden on judicial resources.

“All of Union Pacific’s claims against Insurance Fund arise from the same general …