Parties in Process of Settling Arizona Hotel Flood Coverage Action


June 4, 2024


  • Stipulation


PHOENIX — The parties in a dispute between a Phoenix hotel and its insurer and a reinsurer over coverage for damage caused by a malfunctioning air conditioner are in the process of settling the claims, according to a recent filing in which they seek an extension of the court’s dismissal deadline.

In a Jun 3 stipulation filed before Judge James A. Teilborg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, the parties asked that the deadline be pushed to July 17, explaining that they are in the process of implementing the settlement.

