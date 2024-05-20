Reinsurer Refutes General Agent's Counterclaims in $12.6 Million Commissions Dispute

FORT WORTH, Texas — A reinsurer and its parent company have asked a Texas federal judge to deny counterclaims asserted by general agent National Transportation Associates Inc. (NTA) in a dispute over $12.6 million in commission adjustments owed to the reinsurer.

In a May 10 answer filed before Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, MS Amlin Corporate Member Ltd. and MS Amlin AG Bermuda Branch denied the allegations in NTA’s counterclaims.

According to the Feb. 14 complaint, NTA, as general agent, was authorized by fronting insurers State National Insurance Company Inc., National …