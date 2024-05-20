Lawsuit Accusing Aon of Failure to Provide Adequate Notice to Insurers Dismissed
May 20, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has dismissed as untimely a lawsuit accusing Aon Risk Insurance Service Companies Inc. of failing to timely notify insurers of claims arising from the PA/LMX reinsurance program, ruling that the plaintiffs were on notice of their claims long before they filed suit in 2019.
In a May 17 order, Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois further found plaintiffs lacked standing to sue Aon as third-party beneficiaries under Illinois law.
In 1996 and 1997, Aon assisted Stirling Cooke Brown Holdings Ltd. (SCB), a now-defunct insurance broker, …
