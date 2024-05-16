N.Y. Federal Judge Dismisses Reinsurance Action, Citing Settlement
May 16, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK – A New York federal judge has dismissed a case in which an insurer demanded contribution from its reinsurer for a $7 million settlement of a coverage action involving a Brazilian feedstock pipeline, explaining that a settlement has been reached.
On May 14, Judge Valerie Caproni of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissed the action with prejudice, adding that the parties, New Hampshire Insurance Co. and Scottsdale Insurance Co., had 30 days to reopen the case.
In May 1999, Brazilian petrochemical holding company Odebrecht/Braskem Group S.A. sustained a loss at its COPENE …
FIRM NAMES
- Goldberg Segalla LLP
- Larson King LLP
- Mound Cotton Wollan & Greengrass
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone
June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates
May 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT
The Grand America Hotel