'Bad Faith as a Substitute for Prejudice in Reinsurance Late Notice Disputes,' by Robert M. Hall
May 16, 2024
[Editor's note: Mr. Robert M. Hall is an attorney, a former law firm partner, a former insurance and reinsurance executive and acts as an insurance consultant as well as an arbitrator of insurance and reinsurance disputes and as an expert witness. He is a veteran of over 200 arbitration panels and is certified as an arbitrator and umpire by ARIAS - US. The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the views of his clients. Copyright by the author 2024. Mr. Hall has authored over 100 articles and they may be viewed at …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates
May 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT
The Grand America Hotel
HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone
June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo