CC Metals’ Motion to Compel Reinsurer to Produce Documents Denied for Now
May 15, 2024
PADUCHA, Ky. — A Kentucky federal magistrate judge has denied without prejudice CC Metals and Alloys LLC’s motion to compel Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. and American International Specialty Lines Co. to turn over documents in a pollution coverage action, noting it failed to obtain leave of court.
In a May 6 order, Magistrate Judge Lanny King of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky ordered the parties to meet and confer to discuss any outstanding discovery disputes following recent document productions and then file a joint status report identifying any remaining dispute.
In its motion, CCMA argued …
FIRM NAMES
- Barnes & Thornburg
- Goldberg & Simpson LLC
- Husch Blackwell LLP
- Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird LLP
