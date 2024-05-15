Insurance Agent Seeks Dismissal of Claims in $1.65 Million Reinsurance Case
May 15, 2024
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Genesis Management & Insurance Services Co. has moved to dismiss claims accusing it of wrongly refusing to pay $1.65 million in reinsurance billings submitted by the Alabama Self-Insured Workers Compensation fund, arguing that it is not an insurer and is not a party to the contracts at issue.
In a May 2 motion filed before Chief Judge Emily C. Marks of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, Genesis says it merely handles claims on behalf of co-defendants General Reinsurance Corp. (GRC) and Genesis Insurance Co. (GIC) and has no connection to the dispute.…
FIRM NAMES
- Ely & Isenberg LLC
- Fields Howell LLP
- Musick Peeler & Garrett
