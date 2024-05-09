Swiss Re Moves for Default Judgment in Action Seeking Confirmation of $11.3 Million Award

NEW YORK — Swiss Reinsurance America Corp. has asked a New York federal judge to issue a default judgment in its action seeking to confirm an arbitration award requiring GO Re Inc. to pay it $11.3 million under a quota share retrocession agreement.

In an April 18 letter to Judge Lewis L. Stanton of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Swiss Re argues that respondent Go Re Inc. did not respond to its petition for confirmation of the Jan. 8 arbitration award, and that the deadline to respond has expired.

