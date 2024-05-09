REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Reinsurer Says General Agent NTA Owes it $3.5 Million in Commission Adjustments


May 9, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint


FORT WORTH, Texas — A Bermuda-based reinsurer has sued general agent National Transportation Associates (NTA) in Texas federal court, accusing it of wrongly withholding $3.5 million in commission adjustments that it should have paid the reinsurer under the terms of four quota share reinsurance agreements.

In a May 3 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, JRG Reinsurance Company Ltd. further alleges that NTA is wrongfully holding more than $500,000 it received from the reinsurer for a loss fund that is no longer needed.

At issue are four consecutive QSRAs that were in effect …

FIRM NAMES
  • ParsonsMcEntir McCleary PLLC
  • Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP

