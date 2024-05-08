Antares Re Asks Texas Federal Judge to Strike General Agent’s Counterclaim

FORT WORTH, Texas — Antares Reinsurance Co. has asked a Texas federal judge to strike a general agent’s counterclaims in a lawsuit accusing it of conspiring with a claims manager to under-reserve losses and loss adjustment expenses in order to avoid triggering reductions to their commissions.

In a May 7 motion filed before Judge Mark Pittman of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Antares says National Transportation Associates’ counterclaim, which asserts causes of action for breach of contract, contribution, unjust enrichment and attorneys’ fees, are backed “by a host of unsupported allegations of collusion, threats, coercive …