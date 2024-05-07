Reinsurance Fund Opposes Railroad’s Rule 54(b) Motion in Mine Subsidence Battle

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A reinsurance fund has asked an Illinois federal judge to reject Union Pacific Railroad Co.’s request to declare “final” an order concerning mine subsidence claims acquired by the fund after 2019 that may be the basis for a subrogation claim against the railroad.

In a May 6 opposition filed before Judge Sue Myerscough of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois, Illinois Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund further contends that Union Pacific’s motion for certification pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1292(b) should be denied for multiple reasons, including that if an interlocutory appeal were to …