CC Metals Seeks to Compel Reinsurer to Produce Documents in Pollution Coverage Action

PADUCHA, Ky. — CC Metals and Alloys LLC has asked a Kentucky federal judge to compel Fortitude Reinsurance Company Ltd. and American International Specialty Lines Co. to turn over relevant documents in a pollution coverage action, arguing they have “excessively delayed” production, prejudicing CCMA.

In an April 18 motion filed before Judge Clara Bloom of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, CCMA argues that Fortitude and AIG admitted they still have not produced all of their responsive documents, despite their “hollow promises” to complete a “rolling document production.”

“In particular, CCMA has suffered prejudice because Defendants’ …