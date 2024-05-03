Insurer Cannot Recover Alleged Damages Paid by Reinsurers, Ill. Judge Rules

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An Illinois federal judge has refused to reconsider his award of partial summary judgment to an attorney and his law firm that are accused by an insurer of negligently defending a product liability lawsuit, ruling that the insurer cannot recover the alleged damages paid by its reinsurers.

In a March 31 order, Judge Staci M. Yandle of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois said the plaintiff insurer incorrectly argued that she dismissed the reinsurers’ damages, when in fact she merely limited the scope of what the insurer cold recover with no …