Phoenix Hotel Urges Court to Consider Partial Summary Judgement Motion

PHOENIX — A Phoenix hotel is urging an Arizona federal judge to award it partial summary judgment in a dispute with an insurer and reinsurer over coverage for damage caused by a malfunctioning air conditioner, arguing that the policy’s exclusions for wear and tear and defective workmanship do not apply because there was a covered concurrent cause of loss.

In an April reply filed before Judge James A. Teilborg of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, Midtown Hotel Group argues that resolution of the exclusion issue will aid the litigation by “ensuring a trial on material issues, …