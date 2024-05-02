Self-Insured Fund Files Amended Complaint in $1.65 Million Reinsurance Case
May 2, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Amended Complaint
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A self-insured workers’ compensation fund has amended its complaint against General Reinsurance Corp. and Genesis Insurance Co. in a lawsuit accusing them of wrongly refusing to pay $1.65 million in reinsurance billings.
In an April 18 filing before Chief Judge Emily C. Marks of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, the Alabama Self Insured Workers Compensation Fund alleges that Gen Re and Genesis breached their duty of good faith and fair dealing by unreasonably withholding reimbursements and by requiring more documentation and proof than is required under the policy.
The Fund provides workers' …
FIRM NAMES
- Ely & Isenberg LLC
- Fields Howell LLP
- Musick Peeler & Garrett
