Parties Nearing Settlement in Sex Abuse Reinsurance Coverage Action
May 1, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
HONOLULU — At the parties’ request, a Hawaii federal judge has stayed all deadlines in an action involving reinsurance coverage for sexual abuse claims pending the finalization of a possible settlement.
In their April 19 joint motion for a stay, the parties told Judge J. Michael Seabright of the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii that they “have reached agreement on nearly all material terms of settlement” and “anticipate reaching agreement on remaining terms and drafting settlement documents quickly.”
The parties added that they “anticipate seeking a joint dismissal with prejudice upon completion of a settlement agreement.” …
FIRM NAMES
- Farm Benedict Sugihara LLP
- Freedman Normand Friedland LLP
- Fukunaga Matayoshi Ching & Kon-Herrera
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone
June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates
May 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT
The Grand America Hotel