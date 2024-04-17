Collateral Estoppel Bars Reinsurance Action Against Swiss Re, Mich. Judge Rules
April 17, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
DETROIT – A Michigan federal judge has awarded summary judgment to Swiss Reinsurance America Corp. in a reinsurance dispute, ruling that the question of whether it is liable for defense costs incurred by its cedent in defending underlying asbestos claims was already decided in a previous arbitration.
In a March 28 order, Judge Mark A. Goldsmith of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan agreed that the issue was litigated in an arbitration between Amerisure and a different reinsurer, Allstate Insurance Co. Therefore, Amerisure is collaterally estopped from relitigating the issue, the judge ruled.
Amerisure issued Armstrong …
FIRM NAMES
- Gregory Meyer & Chapnick PC
- Plunkett Cooney
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone
June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates
May 29, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT
The Grand America Hotel